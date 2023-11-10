Darron Aronofsky to Direct Elon Musk Biopic, Tesla CEO Reacts

Elon Musk‘s life is getting the movie treatment from A24.

On Friday (November 10), it was revealed that Darren Aronofsky is directing and producing a new movie about the 52-year-old SpaceX and Tesla CEO’s life, based on Walter Isaacson‘s authorized Elon Musk biography.

After the news was announced, Elon took to his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to react.

“Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best,” Elon wrote.

The Elon Musk biography was released this past September and details the tech CEO’s childhood, relationships, and business.

Darren‘s past work includes Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler, Black Swan, Mother!, and The Whale.

