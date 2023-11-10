Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Nominations - Full List Revealed! Music's Leading Ladies Get a Lot of Recognition

Keke Palmer Provides Photographic Evidence of Darius Jackson's Alleged Abuse Alongside Chilling Description

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Made a Big Revelation About Travis Kelce Onstage at the 'Eras Tour'

'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

Darron Aronofsky to Direct Elon Musk Biopic, Tesla CEO Reacts

Elon Musk‘s life is getting the movie treatment from A24.

On Friday (November 10), it was revealed that Darren Aronofsky is directing and producing a new movie about the 52-year-old SpaceX and Tesla CEO’s life, based on Walter Isaacson‘s authorized Elon Musk biography.

After the news was announced, Elon took to his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to react.

“Glad Darren is doing it. He is one of the best,” Elon wrote.

The Elon Musk biography was released this past September and details the tech CEO’s childhood, relationships, and business.

Darren‘s past work includes Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler, Black Swan, Mother!, and The Whale.

If you missed it, Elon is being sued by one of his exes.
