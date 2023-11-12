Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 49th Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Matt Rife Clarifies Comments About Comedy Being Harder for Physically Attractive People, Reveals When He's Quitting Social Media

Travis Kelce Attends First 'Eras Tour' Performance as Taylor Swift's Boyfriend: She References Him in Song & Fans Notice Other Sweet Moments!

Baby2Baby Gala 2023 Guestlist Revealed - See Photos of More Than 50 Stars in Attendance!

Sun, 12 November 2023 at 9:28 am

Andrew Scott Addresses Being Closeted & Coming Out as Gay, Alternative 'Fleabag Ending & Internet Thirst

Andrew Scott Addresses Being Closeted & Coming Out as Gay, Alternative 'Fleabag Ending & Internet Thirst

Andrew Scott is opening up about his personal and professional life.

The 47-year-olf Fleabag actor got candid for British GQ‘s December/January Men of the Year special issue, out on newsstands on November 28.

During the conversation, Andrew revealed his thoughts on the ending of Fleabag and reflected on grappling with his sexuality in his teenage years.

Click through to find out what Andrew Scott had to say…

