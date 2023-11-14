Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli & The Bachelorette's Blake Horstmann Expecting First Child!

Big news for Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann!

The former Love Is Blind and The Bachelorette contestants, who were first revealed to be dating in early 2022, just announced on Tuesday (November 14) that they are expecting their first child.

The couple revealed the exciting news with a joint post on Instagram, sharing photos from an early pregnancy shoot.

“first comes love, then comes baby H 🤍,” Giannina shared. “we’re so grateful that life has led us here and over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024!”

The baby news comes just before Giannina and Blake are to celebrate their two year anniversary in December.

If you forgot, Giannina was on Love Is Blind season one, while Blake appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette, competing for Becca Kufrin‘s love, and he was also on Bachelor In Paradise season six.

Congratulations to Giannina Belli and Blake Horstmann!!!

