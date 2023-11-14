Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence After Giving Birth to Wish Travis Barker a Happy Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence After Giving Birth to Wish Travis Barker a Happy Birthday

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 &amp; 41

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 & 41

Courteney Cox Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Courteney Cox Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Keke Palmer &amp; Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Tue, 14 November 2023 at 10:29 pm

Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli & The Bachelorette's Blake Horstmann Expecting First Child!

Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli & The Bachelorette's Blake Horstmann Expecting First Child!

Big news for Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann!

The former Love Is Blind and The Bachelorette contestants, who were first revealed to be dating in early 2022, just announced on Tuesday (November 14) that they are expecting their first child.

The couple revealed the exciting news with a joint post on Instagram, sharing photos from an early pregnancy shoot.

Keep reading to find out more…

“first comes love, then comes baby H 🤍,” Giannina shared. “we’re so grateful that life has led us here and over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024!”

Check out the pics HERE!

The baby news comes just before Giannina and Blake are to celebrate their two year anniversary in December.

If you forgot, Giannina was on Love Is Blind season one, while Blake appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette, competing for Becca Kufrin‘s love, and he was also on Bachelor In Paradise season six.

Congratulations to Giannina Belli and Blake Horstmann!!!

ICYMI: Find out which other celebs have recently announced they’re expecting…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @gianninagibelli
Posted to: Blake Horstmann, expecting, Giannina Gibelli, Pregnant, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images