Gigi Hadid Makes First Public Comment on Taylor Swift's Romance with Travis Kelce to Dispel False Rumors

Chris Appleton Dating History: The Hairstylist Was Linked to Several Hot Influencers Before Marrying Lukas Gage

Taylor Swift Gets Dinner With Gracie Abrams, Hours After Arriving Back in NYC From Argentina! (Photos)

Chris Pine Opens Up About His Super-Short Shorts, Is Asked to 'Defend' Them

Tue, 14 November 2023 at 1:11 am

So Help Me Todd's Marcia Gay Harden & Skylar Astin Join Celeb Friends for Trip to the Bahamas for Restaurant Opening!

So Help Me Todd's Marcia Gay Harden & Skylar Astin Join Celeb Friends for Trip to the Bahamas for Restaurant Opening!

Before getting to work on season two of their CBS series So Help Me Todd, co-stars Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin took a trip to the Bahamas alongside a bunch of other celebs!

The actors were in attendance at the grand opening of Michelin-starred chef Michael White‘s new restaurant Paranza at The Cove, which is located at Atlantis Paradise Island, on Friday (November 20) in the Bahamas.

Celebs jetted down on a private plan to celebrate the opening of the new restaurant, which is part of Atlantis’ 25th Anniversary weekend celebration.

Also in attendance were Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, Katie Couric and husband John Molner, Tony Danza, Jennifer Esposito, Amber Ruffin, Nico Tortorella, Nolan Gerard Funk, Ryan Cooper, Alex Lundqvist, and more.

Nico was carrying their 8-month-old baby and was joined by spouse Bethany Meyers.

So Help Me Todd season two is scheduled to premiere on CBS in February 2024 and the cast can go back to work now that the actors strike has ended!

Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos of celebs at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas
Posted to: Adrien Brody, Alex Lundqvist, Amber Ruffin, Cynthia Rowley, Georgina Chapman, Jennifer Esposito, Katie Couric, Marcia Gay Harden, Nico Tortorella, Nolan Gerard Funk, Ryan Cooper, Skylar Astin, Tony Danza

