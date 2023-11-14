So Help Me Todd's Marcia Gay Harden & Skylar Astin Join Celeb Friends for Trip to the Bahamas for Restaurant Opening!

Before getting to work on season two of their CBS series So Help Me Todd, co-stars Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin took a trip to the Bahamas alongside a bunch of other celebs!

The actors were in attendance at the grand opening of Michelin-starred chef Michael White‘s new restaurant Paranza at The Cove, which is located at Atlantis Paradise Island, on Friday (November 20) in the Bahamas.

Celebs jetted down on a private plan to celebrate the opening of the new restaurant, which is part of Atlantis’ 25th Anniversary weekend celebration.

Also in attendance were Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, Katie Couric and husband John Molner, Tony Danza, Jennifer Esposito, Amber Ruffin, Nico Tortorella, Nolan Gerard Funk, Ryan Cooper, Alex Lundqvist, and more.

Nico was carrying their 8-month-old baby and was joined by spouse Bethany Meyers.

So Help Me Todd season two is scheduled to premiere on CBS in February 2024 and the cast can go back to work now that the actors strike has ended!

