Duane Martin's Thoughts on Will Smith Sex Allegations Made Clear By Source, Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks Out As Well

Duane Martin was alleged to be caught having sex with Will Smith by a man claiming to be a former assistant of the Oscar-winner, and now Duane‘s thoughts on the allegations are being revealed.

In case you missed it, Will‘s rep has already shut down this allegation, saying it’s completely fabricated.

A source close to Duane has revealed his thoughts, while Will‘s estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith has also weighed in.

According to TMZ, the source states that Duane has no plans to even publicly address the allegation as it is “so ridiculous.”

Additionally, Jada simply told TMZ on Wednesday morning (November 15), “We suin’!”

The sexual allegations between Duane and Will were made by Brother Bilaal in an interview with Tasha K.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will,” he said. “There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”

Another source also told TMZ that Will was considering legal action.