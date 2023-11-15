Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Death, Shares Text Exchange They Shared

Travis Kelce Speaks Out About Taylor Swift's 'Karma Is the Guy on the Chiefs' Lyric Change & Apologizes to Her Dad Scott

Will Smith's Rep Responds to Allegations He Had Sex with Actor Duane Martin

New Revelations About Queen's Death: How Prince Harry Learned the News, Who Allegedly Ghosted Him That Day, If Meghan Markle Was Invited to Deathbed & More

Wed, 15 November 2023 at 2:29 pm

Lisa Kudrow Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry with a Thank You List of Ways He Impacted Her

Lisa Kudrow Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry with a Thank You List of Ways He Impacted Her

Lisa Kudrow is the final of the five Friends main stars to release a statement in honor of their late co-star, Matthew Perry, who passed away on Saturday (October 28) at the age of 54.

The 60-year-old actress posted on her Instagram, “Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then… You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that.”

She then continued with a list of thank yous.

She wrote, “Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY.

Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking.’

Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant.

Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have.

Thank you for trusting me.

Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you.

Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”

If you didn’t see, Matthew‘s initial drug testing came in but further toxicology will take longer to determine a cause of death.

RIP.
