Who is Cuddle Monster on 'The Masked Singer' Season 10? Find Out What the Star Had to Say About Their 'Horrible Vocals'

SPOILER ALERT – Do not read ahead if you have not watched the November 15 episode of The Masked Singer!

Another celebrity has been unmasked during Season 10 of The Masked Singer! This time, fans got to learn who was the voice behind Cuddle Monster.

The popular competition show returned for a new episode on Wednesday night (November 15). The theme this week was Trolls, and Cuddle Monster competed with Donut, Candelabra and Anteater before losing the competition.

During the episode, they belted out “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” by New Kids on the Block before competing with Anteater in a performance of “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Trolls star Justin Timberlake.

Who is the mystery star behind Cuddle Monster?

Head inside to find out who was behind Cuddle Monster on The Masked Singer…