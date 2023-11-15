'Laguna Beach' Star Stephen Colletti Gets Engaged to Girlfriend of 1 Year Alex Weaver

Congratulations are in order for Stephen Colletti!

The former Laguna Beach star and One Tree Hill actor just got engaged to his girlfriend of just over one year, Alex Weaver.

“Yes! Forever,” Alex captioned a dual post of their engagement, with one photo showing off her gorgeous ring.

Based on the happy post, it looks like Stephen proposed during a trip to Rome, Italy!

It’s unclear just when the couple started dating, but they made it Instagram official in August 2022.

Stephen is of course most well known for starring on the MTV reality series Laguna Beach, before kicking off a career as an actor. He has since starred in One Tree Hill, among many other roles, including Everyone Is Doing Great with his OTH co-star James Lafferty.

Alex is a reporter and host for NASCAR.

In case you missed it, Stephen recently had a reunion with his One Tree Hill castmates!

