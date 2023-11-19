Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Couple Up, Nicole Scherzinger Wins Big at Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2023

The best in West End theatre was celebrated at the 2023 Evening Standard Theatre Awards, where Nicole Scherzinger was the big winner of the night!

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton were among the stars who walked the red carpet at the event on Sunday night (November 19) at Claridge’s Hotel in London, England.

Nicole won the award for Best Musical Performance for her work in the new revival of Sunset Boulevard, beating out A Strange Loop‘s Kyle Ramar Freeman, Crazy for You‘s Charlie Stemp, and Guys and Dolls‘ Marisha Wallace.

Sunset Boulevard‘s Jamie Lloyd won the award for Best Director and Guys and Dolls won the award for Best Musical.

Ruth Wilson received a Special Editor’s Award in acknowledgment of her marathon 24-hour show The Second Woman.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

Jenna Coleman

Paloma Faith

Nicole Scherzinger

Taylor Russell

Ruth Wilson

Hayley Atwell

Billy Porter

Asa Butterfield

David Tennant

Sheila Atim

Jake Shears

Marisha Wallace

Celinde Schoenmaker

Rebecca Lucy Taylor aka Self Esteem

Layton Williams

Paapa Essiedu

Jack Wolfe

Boy George, Vangelis Polydorou

Charlie Stemp, Zizi Strallen

Sam Tutty