Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Couple Up, Nicole Scherzinger Wins Big at Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2023
The best in West End theatre was celebrated at the 2023 Evening Standard Theatre Awards, where Nicole Scherzinger was the big winner of the night!
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton were among the stars who walked the red carpet at the event on Sunday night (November 19) at Claridge’s Hotel in London, England.
Nicole won the award for Best Musical Performance for her work in the new revival of Sunset Boulevard, beating out A Strange Loop‘s Kyle Ramar Freeman, Crazy for You‘s Charlie Stemp, and Guys and Dolls‘ Marisha Wallace.
Sunset Boulevard‘s Jamie Lloyd won the award for Best Director and Guys and Dolls won the award for Best Musical.
Ruth Wilson received a Special Editor’s Award in acknowledgment of her marathon 24-hour show The Second Woman.
Head inside to check out photos of all the stars who attended…
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton
Jenna Coleman
Paloma Faith
Nicole Scherzinger
Taylor Russell
Ruth Wilson
Hayley Atwell
Billy Porter
Asa Butterfield
David Tennant
Sheila Atim
Jake Shears
Marisha Wallace
Celinde Schoenmaker
Rebecca Lucy Taylor aka Self Esteem
Layton Williams
Paapa Essiedu
Jack Wolfe
Boy George, Vangelis Polydorou
Charlie Stemp, Zizi Strallen
Sam Tutty
Poppy Jamie