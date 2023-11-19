Top Stories
Suki Waterhouse Confirms She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Robert Pattinson! (Video)

Suki Waterhouse Confirms She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Robert Pattinson! (Video)

Stars Who Got Banned From Dating Apps - More Than 1 Got Banned Twice!

Stars Who Got Banned From Dating Apps - More Than 1 Got Banned Twice!

Ashlyn Harris Breaks Silence on Ali Krieger Divorce, Slams Online Hate She's Received

Ashlyn Harris Breaks Silence on Ali Krieger Divorce, Slams Online Hate She's Received

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Sun, 19 November 2023 at 9:54 pm

Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Couple Up, Nicole Scherzinger Wins Big at Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2023

Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Couple Up, Nicole Scherzinger Wins Big at Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2023

The best in West End theatre was celebrated at the 2023 Evening Standard Theatre Awards, where Nicole Scherzinger was the big winner of the night!

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton were among the stars who walked the red carpet at the event on Sunday night (November 19) at Claridge’s Hotel in London, England.

Nicole won the award for Best Musical Performance for her work in the new revival of Sunset Boulevard, beating out A Strange Loop‘s Kyle Ramar Freeman, Crazy for You‘s Charlie Stemp, and Guys and DollsMarisha Wallace.

Sunset Boulevard‘s Jamie Lloyd won the award for Best Director and Guys and Dolls won the award for Best Musical.

Ruth Wilson received a Special Editor’s Award in acknowledgment of her marathon 24-hour show The Second Woman.

Head inside to check out photos of all the stars who attended…

Keep scrolling to see all of the stars who attended…

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

Jenna Coleman at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Jenna Coleman

Paloma Faith at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Paloma Faith

Nicole Scherzinger at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Nicole Scherzinger

Taylor Russell at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Taylor Russell

Ruth Wilson at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Ruth Wilson

Hayley Atwell at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Hayley Atwell

Billy Porter at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Billy Porter

Asa Butterfield at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Asa Butterfield

David Tennant at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

David Tennant

Sheila Atim at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Sheila Atim

Jake Shears at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Jake Shears

Marisha Wallace at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Marisha Wallace

Celinde Schoenmaker at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Celinde Schoenmaker

Rebecca Lucy Taylor aka Self Esteem at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Rebecca Lucy Taylor aka Self Esteem

Layton Williams at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Layton Williams

Paapa Essiedu at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Paapa Essiedu

Jack Wolfe at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Jack Wolfe

Boy George, Vangelis Polydorou at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Boy George, Vangelis Polydorou

Charlie Stemp, Zizi Strallen at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Charlie Stemp, Zizi Strallen

Sam Tutty at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Sam Tutty

Poppy Jamie at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Poppy Jamie
Just Jared on Facebook
evening standard theatre awards 01
evening standard theatre awards 02
evening standard theatre awards 03
evening standard theatre awards 04
evening standard theatre awards 05
evening standard theatre awards 06
evening standard theatre awards 07
evening standard theatre awards 08
evening standard theatre awards 09
evening standard theatre awards 10
evening standard theatre awards 11
evening standard theatre awards 12
evening standard theatre awards 13
evening standard theatre awards 14
evening standard theatre awards 15
evening standard theatre awards 16
evening standard theatre awards 17
evening standard theatre awards 18
evening standard theatre awards 19
evening standard theatre awards 20
evening standard theatre awards 21
evening standard theatre awards 22
evening standard theatre awards 23
evening standard theatre awards 24
evening standard theatre awards 25
evening standard theatre awards 26
evening standard theatre awards 27
evening standard theatre awards 28
evening standard theatre awards 29
evening standard theatre awards 30
evening standard theatre awards 31
evening standard theatre awards 32
evening standard theatre awards 33
evening standard theatre awards 34
evening standard theatre awards 35
evening standard theatre awards 36
evening standard theatre awards 37
evening standard theatre awards 38
evening standard theatre awards 39
evening standard theatre awards 40
evening standard theatre awards 41
evening standard theatre awards 42
evening standard theatre awards 43
evening standard theatre awards 44
evening standard theatre awards 45
evening standard theatre awards 46
evening standard theatre awards 47
evening standard theatre awards 48
evening standard theatre awards 49
evening standard theatre awards 50
evening standard theatre awards 51
evening standard theatre awards 52
evening standard theatre awards 53
evening standard theatre awards 54
evening standard theatre awards 55
evening standard theatre awards 56
evening standard theatre awards 57
evening standard theatre awards 58
evening standard theatre awards 59
evening standard theatre awards 60
evening standard theatre awards 61
evening standard theatre awards 62
evening standard theatre awards 63

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Asa Butterfield, Billy Porter, Boy George, Celinde Schoenmaker, Charlie Stemp, David Tennant, Extended, Hayley Atwell, Jack Wolfe, Jake Shears, Jenna Coleman, Layton Williams, Marisha Wallace, Nicole Scherzinger, Paapa Essiedu, Paloma Faith, Poppy Jamie, Rebecca Lucy Taylor, Ruth Wilson, Sam Tutty, Sheila Atim, Taylor Russell, Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Zizi Strallen

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images