Adam Sandler Walks Red Carpet with His Wife & Kids at Premiere of Their Animated Film 'Leo'

Adam Sandler worked with his entire family for his new Netflix animated film Leo and they all walked the red carpet together at the premiere!

The 57-year-old actor was joined by his wife Jackie and their two kids – Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15 – at the premiere on Sunday afternoon (November 19) at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

They were joined by co-star Bill Burr.

Leo is a coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school – as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo (Sandler) has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students — including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever.

The movie will be released on Netflix on November 21.

