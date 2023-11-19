Kesha Changes 'Tik Tok' Lyrics After Cassie's Lawsuit Against Diddy

Kesha is making a change to her song “Tik Tok” following Cassie‘s lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On Thursday (November 16), Cassie sued her ex-boyfriend, accusing him of rape and abuse over a decade. The next day, the two released a statement saying that they had resolved the case.

In the wake of Cassie‘s allegations against Diddy, Kesha has modified a line that mentions the music mogul in her 2009 track “Tik Tok.”

The song begins with the lyric: “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy.”

However, during a performance on Friday (November 17) in Oakland, Calif., Kesha sang: “Wake up in the morning feeling just like me.”

The change can be heard in footage captured by fans at the concert.

