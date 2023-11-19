Matt Damon & Mark Ruffalo Help Raise Money for Historic Church, Perform in Stage Reading of 'This Is Our Youth' Play

Matt Damon and Mark Ruffalo share a laugh while performing on stage at The Center at West Park on Thursday (November 16) in New York City.

The two stars took part in a reading of the play This Is Our Youth, alongside Missy Yager, to help raise funds for the West Park Presbyterian Church building, which The Center is located in.

The event was held to raise money for the many repairs the historic church needs, and save it from being demolished to make way for a mixed-use development, which was the intent after church leaders agreed to sell it to a developer in 2022.

Other celebrities in attendance included Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon, Christian Slater and Fisher Stevens, as well as playwright Kenneth Lonergan, who wrote This Is Our Youth.

The hope of raising funds for the space is to purchase back the building and transform it into a public theater or performance space.

