Top Stories
Suki Waterhouse Confirms She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Robert Pattinson! (Video)

Suki Waterhouse Confirms She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Robert Pattinson! (Video)

Stars Who Got Banned From Dating Apps - More Than 1 Got Banned Twice!

Stars Who Got Banned From Dating Apps - More Than 1 Got Banned Twice!

Ashlyn Harris Breaks Silence on Ali Krieger Divorce, Slams Online Hate She's Received

Ashlyn Harris Breaks Silence on Ali Krieger Divorce, Slams Online Hate She's Received

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Sun, 19 November 2023 at 9:15 pm

Matt Damon & Mark Ruffalo Help Raise Money for Historic Church, Perform in Stage Reading of 'This Is Our Youth' Play

Matt Damon & Mark Ruffalo Help Raise Money for Historic Church, Perform in Stage Reading of 'This Is Our Youth' Play

Matt Damon and Mark Ruffalo share a laugh while performing on stage at The Center at West Park on Thursday (November 16) in New York City.

The two stars took part in a reading of the play This Is Our Youth, alongside Missy Yager, to help raise funds for the West Park Presbyterian Church building, which The Center is located in.

The event was held to raise money for the many repairs the historic church needs, and save it from being demolished to make way for a mixed-use development, which was the intent after church leaders agreed to sell it to a developer in 2022.

Other celebrities in attendance included Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon, Christian Slater and Fisher Stevens, as well as playwright Kenneth Lonergan, who wrote This Is Our Youth.

The hope of raising funds for the space is to purchase back the building and transform it into a public theater or performance space.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Matt Damon and Mark Ruffalo on stage at the benefit reading…
Just Jared on Facebook
matt damon mark ruffalo perform in this is our youth stage reading to help save church 01
matt damon mark ruffalo perform in this is our youth stage reading to help save church 02
matt damon mark ruffalo perform in this is our youth stage reading to help save church 03
matt damon mark ruffalo perform in this is our youth stage reading to help save church 04
matt damon mark ruffalo perform in this is our youth stage reading to help save church 05
matt damon mark ruffalo perform in this is our youth stage reading to help save church 06
matt damon mark ruffalo perform in this is our youth stage reading to help save church 07
matt damon mark ruffalo perform in this is our youth stage reading to help save church 08
matt damon mark ruffalo perform in this is our youth stage reading to help save church 09
matt damon mark ruffalo perform in this is our youth stage reading to help save church 10
matt damon mark ruffalo perform in this is our youth stage reading to help save church 11
matt damon mark ruffalo perform in this is our youth stage reading to help save church 12
matt damon mark ruffalo perform in this is our youth stage reading to help save church 13
matt damon mark ruffalo perform in this is our youth stage reading to help save church 14
matt damon mark ruffalo perform in this is our youth stage reading to help save church 15
matt damon mark ruffalo perform in this is our youth stage reading to help save church 16
matt damon mark ruffalo perform in this is our youth stage reading to help save church 17
matt damon mark ruffalo perform in this is our youth stage reading to help save church 18
matt damon mark ruffalo perform in this is our youth stage reading to help save church 19
matt damon mark ruffalo perform in this is our youth stage reading to help save church 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christian Slater, Fisher Stevens, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Mark Ruffalo, Matt Damon, Matt Dillon, Missy Yager

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images