Padma Lakshmi Is Dating 'black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris, Insider Reveals Details

Padma Lakshmi has a new man in her life!

The 53-year-old former Top Chef host is dating Kenya Barris, best known for being the creator of the ABC series black-ish.

Padma and Kenya, 49, were seen holding hands while walking through New York City over the weekend and now an insider is speaking out to explain their relationship.

“They met through work. They are developing something together and are getting to know each other,” a source told People. “It’s very new.”

Padma was previously married to author Salman Rushdie from 2004 to 2007 and they share 13-year-old daughter Krishna. She was most recently linked to poet Terrance Hayes.

Kenya filed for divorce from his wife of 20 years, Dr. Rania Barris, in 2002. They share six children together.

