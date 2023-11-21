Who Plays Valentino the Goat in 'Wish' Movie? The Voice Actor Is Alan Tudyk!

The baby goat Valentino is going to be one of the most popular characters from Disney’s new animated movie Wish and you might be wondering who voiced the role.

The goat is given the power of speech after lead character Asha places a wish on a star, which then falls from the sky to help her on her journey.

Valentino also accompanies Asha on her quest to give the people of Rosas their wishes back after learning King Magnifico has no plans to grant most of them.

So, who plays Valentino?

Alan Tudyk voices Valentino the Goat!

Alan Tudyk provides the voice of Valentino and he has been featured in every Walt Disney Animation Studios film since 2012′s Wreck-It-Ralph. Some of his other beloved characters include the Duke of Weselton in Frozen, Heihei in Moana, and Pico in Encanto.

“Doing Valentino for Wish originally he was so cute, like a little darling, precious little thing. Then we played around with some different voices and then came up [with the sailor's voice],” Alan told the Boston Herald. “He became less of this sweet little goat and much more of an adventurer who’s there to help.”

Some of Alan‘s best known live-action projects include 28 Days, A Knight’s Tale, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and the series Firefly.

