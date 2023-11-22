Billie Eilish & Finneas Are Opening a Vegan Restaurant in Los Angeles - Details Revealed

Billie Eilish and Finneas have an exciting new project – and it’s not music-related!

The Grammy-winning sibling duo are actually working with restaurateur Nic Adler on a new vegan Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.

During an interview with Los Angeles Magazine, Nic shared details about the new spot and working with Billie and Finneas.

The restaurant, Argento, will open in December. Nic‘s vision for the eatery is “a revolving door of friends coming by, cooking, eating and drinking together.”

Billie and Finneas are investors and are “part of the makeup of the community,” Nic explained. He noted that Finneas in particular is a “bona fide foodie.” Billie is also a fan of Good Burger, one of Nic‘s other vegan restaurants.

At Argento, there will be natural wines, farmers market fare, and no processed foods.

“Italian, but not Italian American with red-and-white checkered tablecloths,” Nic elaborated. He emphasized that the menu will center “vegetables, nuts, seeds, fruit, fermenting, lots of zests and herbs — fresh, beautiful and delicious!”

