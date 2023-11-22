John Stamos & Lori Loughlin Reunite, 'Full House' Couple Release Fun New Videos Together

Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky are together again, and everything is right in the world!

It’s been three long years since John Stamos and Lori Loughlin last played the iconic characters in Fuller House and much longer since their original run as them in Full House.

However, the pair is giving us something to be thankful for in the leadup to the holidays. They’ve recently reunited to film several fun videos, and they’re teasing fans with them.

Head inside to check out John Stamos and Lori Loughlin’s new videos…

Last week, John shared a video of himself and Lori dancing to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers‘ song “Islands in the Stream.”

On Wednesday (November 22), they followed it up with a video of them lip syncing to Aliyah’s Interlude’s song “IT GIRL.”

“Just text us,” he captioned the clip.

Fans rushed to the comments section to react.

“Nicky and Alex are mortified,” one fan wrote, referencing their onscreen children.

“HAVE MERCY,” another wrote. If you forgot, that was Uncle Jesse’s iconic line on Full House.

If you missed it, John recently revealed that he and Lori almost kindled an offscreen romance. In fact, only one thing stopped it from becoming a reality.

On the topic of Full House, he also revealed what Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen had to say when the cast got together for Bob Saget‘s funeral.

