Is Italia Ricci Single or Married? The Hallmark Star's Husband Is Also a Famous Actor!

Italia Ricci is starring as Avery in the new Hallmark Channel movie Catch Me If You Claus and you might be curious to know more about her personal life.

The 37-year-old actress is best known for her work in the ABC/Netflix series Designated Survivor, the Netflix show The Imperfects, and the ABC Family series Chasing Life. She has also appeared in several movies for Hallmark Channel.

Italia is married in real life and her husband is also a famous actor!

Keep reading to find out more…

Back in 2008, Italia began dating actor Robbie Amell and they have been together for over 15 years now. The couple got married in 2016 and welcomed their son Robert V in 2019.

Together, Italia and Robbie are co-owners of several businesses, including fitness studio F45 Clarkson, gourmet charcuterie and catering company Cured Catering, and organic and sustainable loungewear line Veld Amsterdam.

