Top Stories
Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity &amp; Bedroom Preferences

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity & Bedroom Preferences

Jodie Turner-Smith &amp; Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 6:00 pm

Is Italia Ricci Single or Married? The Hallmark Star's Husband Is Also a Famous Actor!

Is Italia Ricci Single or Married? The Hallmark Star's Husband Is Also a Famous Actor!

Italia Ricci is starring as Avery in the new Hallmark Channel movie Catch Me If You Claus and you might be curious to know more about her personal life.

The 37-year-old actress is best known for her work in the ABC/Netflix series Designated Survivor, the Netflix show The Imperfects, and the ABC Family series Chasing Life. She has also appeared in several movies for Hallmark Channel.

Italia is married in real life and her husband is also a famous actor!

Keep reading to find out more…

Back in 2008, Italia began dating actor Robbie Amell and they have been together for over 15 years now. The couple got married in 2016 and welcomed their son Robert V in 2019.

Together, Italia and Robbie are co-owners of several businesses, including fitness studio F45 Clarkson, gourmet charcuterie and catering company Cured Catering, and organic and sustainable loungewear line Veld Amsterdam.

Here’s what you need to know about her co-star Luke Macfarlane‘s real-life partner.

Check out some of their Instagram photos below…
Just Jared on Facebook
italia ricci robbie amell photos 01
italia ricci robbie amell photos 02
italia ricci robbie amell photos 03
italia ricci robbie amell photos 04
italia ricci robbie amell photos 05
italia ricci robbie amell photos 06
italia ricci robbie amell photos 07
italia ricci robbie amell photos 08
italia ricci robbie amell photos 09
italia ricci robbie amell photos 10
italia ricci robbie amell photos 11
italia ricci robbie amell photos 12
italia ricci robbie amell photos 13
italia ricci robbie amell photos 14
italia ricci robbie amell photos 15
italia ricci robbie amell photos 16
italia ricci robbie amell photos 17
italia ricci robbie amell photos 18
italia ricci robbie amell photos 19
italia ricci robbie amell photos 20

Photos: Getty, Hallmark Channel
Posted to: Dating History, Hallmark Channel, Italia Ricci, Robbie Amell

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images