Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity & Bedroom Preferences

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 5:45 pm

Who Is Luke Macfarlane Dating? Meet His Boyfriend Hig Roberts!

Luke Macfarlane has gained a large fanbase from his work on Hallmark Channel and he recently starred in the big screen rom-com Bros.

Amid the release of Luke‘s latest Hallmark movie, Catch Me If You Claus, fans are likely wondering if he is single or in a relationship.

We can report that Luke is indeed taken and he’s currently in a relationship with partner Hig Roberts!

Keep reading to find out more…

It’s unclear how long Luke and Hig have been together, but the relationship was first reported on DeuxMoi back in October 2022. Back in June 2023, the couple announced the birth of their first child, Tess.

Hig is a former professional alpine skier who is now a sports agent at Wasserman. In November 2023, the couple ran the New York City marathon together.

Did you know that Luke has three hidden talents that you probably wouldn’t expect?

Check out some of Hig’s Instagram photos below…
Photos: Getty
Getty Images