Who Is Luke Macfarlane Dating? Meet His Boyfriend Hig Roberts!

Luke Macfarlane has gained a large fanbase from his work on Hallmark Channel and he recently starred in the big screen rom-com Bros.

Amid the release of Luke‘s latest Hallmark movie, Catch Me If You Claus, fans are likely wondering if he is single or in a relationship.

We can report that Luke is indeed taken and he’s currently in a relationship with partner Hig Roberts!

It’s unclear how long Luke and Hig have been together, but the relationship was first reported on DeuxMoi back in October 2022. Back in June 2023, the couple announced the birth of their first child, Tess.

Hig is a former professional alpine skier who is now a sports agent at Wasserman. In November 2023, the couple ran the New York City marathon together.

