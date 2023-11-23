The Richest Cast Members of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the most beloved modern television shows of all time.

The Joss Whedon-created supernatural teen series debuted back in March of 1997 on The WB, and ran for seven seasons, crossing over to UPN for its final two seasons before concluding in May of 2003.

The show follows Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), the latest in a line of “Slayers” – women who are chosen to fight against vampires, demons and other evil forces.

With the help of her Watcher, who guides and teaches her, as well as a group of close friends dubbed the “Scooby Gang,” Buffy takes on the battle to save the world – again, and again, and again.

Over the years, all of the stars of the hit series have gone on to achieve incredible things, moving on to other successful TV franchises and films, and amassing large sums of money.

In celebration of many members of the cast reuniting for the new Buffyverse audio series out on Thursday (October 12), we’re taking a look through the whole cast.

Click through to see who the richest stars of Buffy the Vampire Slayer are…