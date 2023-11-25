Is William Moseley Single or Married? Learn More About His Dating Life!

William Moseley is playing Graham in Hallmark Channel’s new movie Christmas in Notting Hill and we bet you want to know more about him!

The 36-year-old English actor is best known for starring as Peter Pevensie in the Chronicles of Narnia film series and Prince Liam on the E! drama series The Royals.

William has also been seen in movies like Run, Carrie Pilby, the 2018 live-action The Little Mermaid adaptation, and Medieval.

So, who is William dating?

William‘s longtime girlfriend is Yellowstone actress Kelsey Asbille, who formerly went by Kelsey Chow, but it’s unclear if they are still together.

The couple started dating in 2012 and they haven’t been on a red carpet together since 2017, though there haven’t been any reports of a breakup.

William and Kelsey still follow each other on Instagram, but they have not used the social media platform to share photos from their relationship.

DO YOU THINK they are still together?

