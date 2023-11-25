Tony Shalhoub Returns for Peacock's New Movie 'Mr. Monk's Last Case' - Watch the Trailer!

Monk is back!

Tony Shalhoub returns as everyone’s favorite quirky detective for Peacock’s new movie Mr. Monk’s Last Case, which will be released next month.

The movie also shows the returns of Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo with Caitlin McGee and James Purefoy also joining the cast.

Keep reading to find out more…

As for what to expect in the new Monk, its synopsis states: “Monk returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.”

Tony starred in the Monk TV show, which ran for eight seasons from 2002 to 2009 on USA Network. The role earned him three Emmy awards, two SAG awards, and a Golden Globe.

Mr. Monk’s Last Case will be available for streaming on Peacock starting on December 8.