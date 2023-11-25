Top Stories
Paul Rudd Reveals His Restrictive 'Ant-Man' Diet

Paul Rudd Reveals His Restrictive 'Ant-Man' Diet

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Robert Pattinson Explains Why It's 'Kind of Nice' to Feel Like a 'Total Fake,' Calls Out a Hollywood Lie

Harry Jowsey &amp; Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors by Spending Thanksgiving Together

Sat, 25 November 2023 at 4:05 pm

Tony Shalhoub Returns for Peacock's New Movie 'Mr. Monk's Last Case' - Watch the Trailer!

Tony Shalhoub Returns for Peacock's New Movie 'Mr. Monk's Last Case' - Watch the Trailer!

Monk is back!

Tony Shalhoub returns as everyone’s favorite quirky detective for Peacock’s new movie Mr. Monk’s Last Case, which will be released next month.

The movie also shows the returns of Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo with Caitlin McGee and James Purefoy also joining the cast.

Keep reading to find out more…

As for what to expect in the new Monk, its synopsis states: “Monk returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.”

Tony starred in the Monk TV show, which ran for eight seasons from 2002 to 2009 on USA Network. The role earned him three Emmy awards, two SAG awards, and a Golden Globe.

Mr. Monk’s Last Case will be available for streaming on Peacock starting on December 8.
Just Jared on Facebook
tony shaloub returns for mr monk last case movie 01
tony shaloub returns for mr monk last case movie 02
tony shaloub returns for mr monk last case movie 03
tony shaloub returns for mr monk last case movie 04
tony shaloub returns for mr monk last case movie 05
tony shaloub returns for mr monk last case movie 06
tony shaloub returns for mr monk last case movie 07
tony shaloub returns for mr monk last case movie 08

Photos: Peacock
Posted to: Caitlin McGee, Hector Elizondo, James Purefoy, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin, Monk, Movies, Peacock, Ted Levine, Tony Shalhoub, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images