Top Stories
Sat, 25 November 2023 at 4:47 pm

Demi Moore Wraps Up Morning Yoga Class with Pal Eric Buterbaugh

Demi Moore Wraps Up Morning Yoga Class with Pal Eric Buterbaugh

Demi Moore is getting in a morning workout.

The 61-year-old Ghost actress made her way back to her car as she wrapped up a yoga class with good friend, florist and perfumer Eric Buterbaugh on Saturday morning (November 25) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Moore

For the yoga class, Demi wore an all black outfit paired with black clogs and dark sunglasses.

Earlier this month, Demi joined tons of other A-list stars at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards. Find out who else was there!

Demi recently took to Instagram to sing “Happy Birthday” to her adorable little pup Pilaf on her third birthday.

“Singing happy birthday to our Little Mouse 🥳 Thank you [Tallulah Willis] for bringing this magical angel into my life! She is everything and more!” Demi wrote along with the below video.

FYI: Demi Moore is carrying a Schiaparelli bag.
Just Jared on Facebook
demi moore yoga class in studio city 01
demi moore yoga class in studio city 02
demi moore yoga class in studio city 03
demi moore yoga class in studio city 04
demi moore yoga class in studio city 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Demi Moore, Eric Buterbaugh

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images