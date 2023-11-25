Demi Moore Wraps Up Morning Yoga Class with Pal Eric Buterbaugh

Demi Moore is getting in a morning workout.

The 61-year-old Ghost actress made her way back to her car as she wrapped up a yoga class with good friend, florist and perfumer Eric Buterbaugh on Saturday morning (November 25) in Studio City, Calif.

For the yoga class, Demi wore an all black outfit paired with black clogs and dark sunglasses.

Earlier this month, Demi joined tons of other A-list stars at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards. Find out who else was there!

Demi recently took to Instagram to sing “Happy Birthday” to her adorable little pup Pilaf on her third birthday.

“Singing happy birthday to our Little Mouse 🥳 Thank you [Tallulah Willis] for bringing this magical angel into my life! She is everything and more!” Demi wrote along with the below video.

FYI: Demi Moore is carrying a Schiaparelli bag.