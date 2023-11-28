Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross Attend 'Candy Cane Lane' Premiere in L.A.

Top Stories
Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross are stepping out for the premiere of their new holiday movie!

The co-stars posed for photos together at the premiere of Candy Cane Lane on Tuesday (November 28) held at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, D.C. Young Fly, Thaddeus J. Mixson, and Danielle Pinnock along with director Reginald Hudin.

Eddie‘s partner Paige Butcher was also in attendance along with Chloe Bailey, Monique Coleman, Jordin Sparks, Kel Mitchell, Caylee Cowan, Andra Day, and Darren Barnet.

The movie’s synopsis reads: “Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.”

Candy Cane Lane hits Prime Video on December 1. Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Tracee is wearing a Brandon Maxwell outfit. Chloe is wearing a Kwame Adusei dress. Robin is wearing a Sebastian Gunawan Signature dress. Andra is wearing a Poster Girl skirt.

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
