Gotham Awards 2023 Kicks Off Awards Season with Star-Studded Guest List - See Every Celeb Attendee on the Red Carpet! (Photos)

Chad Michael Murray Responds to Allegations He Cheated on Erin Foster with Sophia Bush

Catholic Priest Stripped of Duties Because of Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' Music Video

Tue, 28 November 2023 at 9:36 am

James Norton & Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Set for Period Drama 'King & Conqueror'

Happy Valley‘s James Norton and Game of ThronesNikolaj Coster-Waldau are teaming up for a new drama series, King and Conqueror!

The show is set to begin production in 2024 and will focus on 2 historical men from the 11th century: Harold of Wessex (Norton) and William of Normandy (Coster-Waldau).

Here’s a synopsis, from Deadline: “King and Conqueror is the story of a clash that defined the future of a country – and a continent – for a thousand years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea. Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the British throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown.”

