James Norton & Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Set for Period Drama 'King & Conqueror'

Happy Valley‘s James Norton and Game of Thrones‘ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau are teaming up for a new drama series, King and Conqueror!

The show is set to begin production in 2024 and will focus on 2 historical men from the 11th century: Harold of Wessex (Norton) and William of Normandy (Coster-Waldau).

Here’s a synopsis, from Deadline: “King and Conqueror is the story of a clash that defined the future of a country – and a continent – for a thousand years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea. Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the British throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown.”

