Selma Blair Talks Doctor Saying She Needed a Boyfriend While Dismissing Her Pain

Selma Blair is looking back on how doctors treated her when she was younger in regards to her pain.

The 51-year-old actress has experienced pain and health issues her whole life before being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018.

In a new interview, Selma recalled doctors dismissing her pain and making up excuses as to why she was feeling the way she was, with one suggesting that maybe she just needed a boyfriend.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I honestly have to say, the period from three [years old] until about five years ago was hell on earth for me,” she said on NBC News’ Meet the Press. “I’m not saying I had a horrible life, but the amount of discomfort, disbelief from the kids at school, all the doctors. I couldn’t trust myself. They were saying there’s nothing wrong with you…”

“I spent my entire childhood on high antibiotics and until I develop anaphylaxis to all of them,” she continued. “And yet, it was just like, oh this dramatic girl, so that became my character. I had a lot of medical trauma.”

The interviewer mentioned how she she had one doctor tell her that maybe she needed a boyfriend.

“I just cry. I just cried. I had no capability to process, ‘What am I supposed to do with this information?’” Selma recalled. “I knew the pain was real. I thought it was. But I did start to convince myself, ‘You’re overly sensitive. There’s nothing wrong with you. Get it together, you lazy, lazy whatever.’”

Earlier this year, Selma got very candid about her MS diagnosis, dealing with undiagnosed symptoms for many years, facing depression, alcoholism and even suicide attempts, and where’s at in her life today.