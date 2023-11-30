Top Stories
Thu, 30 November 2023

Dua Lipa Turns NYC Into Her Runway With Multiple Fashionable Outings

Dua Lipa is treating New York City to a very fashionable show!

The 28-year-old “Houdini” pop powerhouse has been in the city for the last few days, and she has done her level best to turn the sidewalk into a runway every time she steps out.

She started with a very sheer number while attending a Barbie screening on Tuesday night (November 28). If you forgot, Dua contributed the song “Dance the Night” to the soundtrack and made a cameo in the actual movie.

But that was just one of multiple chic outings.

Dua was also spotted channeling the Matrix in a long black coat and dark sunglasses. The stark color set off her new red hair and added a futuristic feel to the outfit, which she finished with a Birkin bag.

She changed into an oversized pair of jeans and a black biker jacket with white piping for another trip.

On Wednesday night (November 29), she was seen leaving The Greenwich Hotel wearing a stylish black jacket.

If you missed it, Dua revealed her dating red flags and more in a fun interview. She also opened up about her Barbie hit.

Scroll through the new photos of Dua Lipa in the gallery…
