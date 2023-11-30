Jennifer Aniston Honors Matthew Perry's Memory, Supports His Charity

Jennifer Aniston had Matthew Perry on her mind while celebrating Giving Tuesday this year.

If you were unaware, Giving Tuesday is the holiday following Black Friday and Cyber Monday when people generally give back by making charitable donations.

After her Friends costar tragically passed away earlier this month, she urged her fans to participate by donating to a meaningful charity.

In a since expired post on her Instagram story, Jennifer recommended supporting the Matthew Perry Foundation, which was started by the late actor’s family.

“For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty’s family in supporting his foundation – which is working to help those suffering with addiction,” she wrote, adding, “He would have been grateful for the love.”

Jennifer joined with her other Friends costars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer to release a joint statement reacting to the horrible loss of their friend.

She later shared one of the last text exchanges they shared in an individual tribute.