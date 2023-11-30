Mariska Hargitay Shows Off Cute New Cat, Reveals Taylor Swift Inspired Name

Mariska Hargitay got a new cat recently, and the name she chose was inspired by her friend Taylor Swift!

If you recall, Taylor actually has a cat named Olivia Benson after the actress’ Law & Order: SVU character.

Mariska and Taylor have become friends over the years, with the actress appearing in the singer’s “Bad Blood” music video. She also of course attended the The Eras Tour movie premiere!

See Mariska Hargitay’s new cat and find out it’s name…

“Karma is a Cat @taylorswift Meet Karma. My Cat.🐱 #MeAndKarmaVibeLikeThat #AndIKeepMySideOfMyPawClean #KarmaIsACat,” Mariska captioned photos of the feline. Check out the pics below!

“Karma” of course being a song title from Taylor‘s Midnights album.

One fan commented on the post, “youre actually the biggest taylor stan”

Mariska‘s young Law & Order co-star and on-screen son Ryan Buggle even commented, “Please bring this baby to work.”

Now we need a cat play date with Olivia Benson and Karma!