Taylor Swift Reacts to Mariska Hargitay's 'Midnights' Inspired Cat Name

Taylor Swift is sharing her love for Mariska Hargitay‘s new cat!

The 59-year-old actress recently got a new cat and named it Karma, after Taylor‘s song on Midnights.

On Thursday, Mariska took to Instagram to share some adorable photos of the feline, prompting a response from Taylor!

The “Out of the Woods” singer reacted to Mariska‘s cat name in the comments section of her Instagram post on Saturday (December 2). The songstress wrote: Are you serious?!!!! Nothing has ever come more full circle ⭕️ LOVE THIS SO MUCH!! 😻”

If you didn’t know, the two entertainment icons have become close friends over the years.

Taylor has a cat named Olivia Benson, a reference to Mariska‘s character on Law & Order: SVU. Additionally, Mariska was one of Taylor‘s “squad” members who featured in her 2015 music video for “Bad Blood.”

We love to see Taylor and Mariska honoring their friendship with their pets!

