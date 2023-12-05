Top Stories
Tue, 05 December 2023 at 5:31 pm

TLC Announces Early 2024 TV Schedule - '90 Day' Spinoffs, 'My 600-Lb. Life,' 'Say Yes to the Dress' & More Season Premiere Dates Revealed!

TLC Announces Early 2024 TV Schedule - '90 Day' Spinoffs, 'My 600-Lb. Life,' 'Say Yes to the Dress' & More Season Premiere Dates Revealed!

TLC is announcing their schedule for early 2024!

The network revealed the slate of TV programming for the start of the New Year, and there are a bunch of fan-favorite shows expected to return, including 90 Day Fiance, My 600-lb. Life and Say Yes to the Dress.

Plus, there are even more versions of hit shows, spin-offs and more!

Click through to find out what’s coming to TLC in 2024…

