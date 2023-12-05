Natalie Portman Reveals the Awkward Question Asked by Prince Charles When She Was 18
Natalie Portman has met King Charles on several occasions over the years and she’s looking back at the first time they encountered each other.
The Oscar-winning actress met the then-Prince Charles while attending the London premiere of her movie Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace back in 1999.
During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Natalie recalled the awkward question that Charles asked her when they met.
“I remember Prince Charles — he was then Prince Charles — asked me if I was in the originals,” Natalie said. With a laugh she added, “I was like, ‘I’m 18.’ But he was very friendly.”
Natalie was only two-years-old when the previous Star Wars movie, Return of the Jedi, was released in theaters.
In a recent interview, Natalie explained how her kids changed the way she feels about red carpet events.