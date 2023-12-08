Top Stories
18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen &amp; 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen & 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

Sophie Turner &amp; Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing &amp; Holding Hands in London

Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing & Holding Hands in London

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Fri, 08 December 2023 at 9:57 pm

Kodak Black Arrested in Florida on Drug Possession Charges

Kodak Black Arrested in Florida on Drug Possession Charges

Kodak Black is facing legal trouble again.

The 26-year-old rapper was arrested on Friday (December 8) in Broward County, Fla., marking his third arrest in recent years.

Keep reading to find out more…

Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, has been charged with cocaine possession, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and improperly parking or stopping a vehicle, per People.

A report obtained by WTVJ stated that an officer found the musician asleep in the driver’s seat of his Bentley SUV, which was parked in the roadway. Kodak was arrested after the officer reportedly noticed a white powder at the scene, which later tested positive for cocaine.

NBC News reported that Kodak was released on $5,000 bond the same day he was taken into custody.

Kodak was previously arrested in Florida on felony drug charges in 2022 and on weapons charges in 2019.

If you missed it, Kodak Black had a lot to say on his new track “Kylie Grande.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kodak Black

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images