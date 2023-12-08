Kodak Black Arrested in Florida on Drug Possession Charges

Kodak Black is facing legal trouble again.

The 26-year-old rapper was arrested on Friday (December 8) in Broward County, Fla., marking his third arrest in recent years.

Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, has been charged with cocaine possession, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and improperly parking or stopping a vehicle, per People.

A report obtained by WTVJ stated that an officer found the musician asleep in the driver’s seat of his Bentley SUV, which was parked in the roadway. Kodak was arrested after the officer reportedly noticed a white powder at the scene, which later tested positive for cocaine.

NBC News reported that Kodak was released on $5,000 bond the same day he was taken into custody.

Kodak was previously arrested in Florida on felony drug charges in 2022 and on weapons charges in 2019.

