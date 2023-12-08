Kristen Stewart & Lucy Boynton Bring Star Power to Chanel Show in Manchester

Kristen Stewart and Lucy Boynton were among the stars in attendance at the latest Chanel fashion show!

The actresses were in attendance at the brand’s Metiers D’Art show on Thursday (December 7) in Manchester, England.

Also in attendance were Tilda Swinton, Jenna Coleman, Alexa Chung, and Hugh Grant with wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein.

Kristen chatted with WWD about the significance of the show’s location.

“This is the birthplace of Oasis, lan Curtis and The Smiths. This is my bread and butter in terms of what turns me on,” she said. “This is potentially my favorite Chanel show that l’ve seen in person. I think all the looks are incredibly intimidating — in a really sexy way. There’s a stringent, perfect tailoring to them that’s quintessentially British.”

