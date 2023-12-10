Julia Stiles Revisits 2 Iconic Movie Roles This Week

Julia Stiles is feeling nostalgic!

The 42-year-old actress referenced not one, but two of her most iconic roles during appearances this week.

While onstage at the Mash-Up Americans Book Festival in New York City on Wednesday (December 6), Julia revisited the iconic poem she recites in her 1999 classic 10 Things I Hate About You.

She got notably emotional while repeating the final lines – “But mostly, I hate the way I don’t hate you, not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all.” In the movie, the poem was about her relationship with the late Heath Leger‘s character.

That was just a warm-up for Julia though, who got into character for another role during a cameo on Saturday Night Live.

Read more about Julia Stiles’ second reference…

During this week’s Weekend Update on SNL, Julia surprised the audience and joined Chloe Fineman in recreating her final dance from 2001′s Save the Last Dance.

In the skit, Chloe explained how Julia‘s dance was the single best Christmas gift that you could give a partner before tearing off a Santa costume and revealing the all-black outfit Julia wears in the movie.

After explaining the movie’s plot, Julia leapt on stage to confirm that her character made it into Julliard on her second audition. She then joined Chloe in performing the dance’s final steps.

We’ll get the video added here as soon as it is available!

A few years ago, Julia opened up about her relationship with Heath.