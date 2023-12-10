Elon Musk Makes Very Rare Appearance With His Son X Æ A-12 During Father-Son Outing at Football Game

Elon Musk is getting in some quality time with his son, X Æ A-12 .

The 52-year-old owner of X (formerly Twitter) and Tesla brought his son, whom he shares with musician Grimes, with him to cheer on the Army football team while they faced off against the Navy on Saturday (December 9) in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Read more about the father-son outing…

The New York Post obtained photos of Elon and his three-year-old son.

In them, X Æ A-Xii wears a pair of jeans with a green and black flannel while chilling on his dad’s shoulders. Elon kept warm in a blue jacket and was all smiles during the outing.

He revealed that he was cheering on the Army team in a post on X, and is probably celebrating the fact that they emerged victorious.

Their afternoon together comes two months after Grimes sued Elon over custody of their three children. They also share a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl. We learned that they welcomed a second son, named Techno Mechanicus, in secret earlier this year.