Mon, 11 December 2023 at 6:28 pm

Adam Driver & Wife Joanne Tucker Secretly Welcome Second Child Together!

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker are now parents to two children!

The 40-year-old Ferrari star and 41-year-old actress welcomed their first child, a son, in 2016. They have kept their child of the spotlight, as his name is not known to the public.

According to Page Six, Adam and Joanne secretly welcomed a baby girl earlier this year.

The outlet reports that Adam announced the arrival of the child during a dress rehearsal ahead of his Saturday Night Live hosting gig on December 9.

“Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting,” he said while practicing his opening monologue. “So this year, I wish for Ambien!”

We send our congratulations and well wishes to Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker!

If you didn’t see, Adam Driver recently commented about his appearance and being called a “horse face.”
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images