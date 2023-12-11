Adam Driver & Wife Joanne Tucker Secretly Welcome Second Child Together!

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker are now parents to two children!

The 40-year-old Ferrari star and 41-year-old actress welcomed their first child, a son, in 2016. They have kept their child of the spotlight, as his name is not known to the public.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to Page Six, Adam and Joanne secretly welcomed a baby girl earlier this year.

The outlet reports that Adam announced the arrival of the child during a dress rehearsal ahead of his Saturday Night Live hosting gig on December 9.

“Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting,” he said while practicing his opening monologue. “So this year, I wish for Ambien!”

We send our congratulations and well wishes to Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker!

