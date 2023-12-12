Gayle King's Question About Anderson Cooper's Sex Life Makes Him Spit Out His Drink (Video)

Anderson Cooper and Gayle King were both guests on last night’s Watch What Happens Live, hosted by Andy Cohen, and the focus was on Anderson‘s sex life!

Some rapid fire questions that Anderson was asked were if he’d date a man who was best friends with his mom (Anderson‘s answer: yes), if he’d date a man who asked him to make a personal sex tape (Anderson‘s answer: no), if he’d date a man who likes baby talk in the bedroom (Anderson‘s answer: no), if he’d date a man who insists on splitting the bill (Anderson‘s answer: “oh, no way….I pay”), if he’d date a man who doesn’t keep up with the news (Anderson‘s answer: “fine by me”), if he’d date a man who’s more than 20 years his junior (Anderson‘s answer: vague, but seemingly yes), and more.

Keep reading to find out more…

Another question Andy asked Anderson was if he’d date a man who was interested in “bringing a third into the bedroom.” Anderson seemingly said no and Andy wouldn’t have that as an answer.

“Oh really? I forgot we’re on TV,” Andy teased his friend.

Later on, Gayle chimed in, “Andy, can I ask why you know that Anderson is open to threesomes in the bedroom?”

This caused Anderson to spit out his drink, making a mess on the Watch What Happens Live carpet.

Andy then answered Gayle‘s question, saying, “Just because… mother’s intuition.”

