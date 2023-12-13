Emmys Host Revealed: Anthony Anderson to Host 2023's Delayed Show

Anthony Anderson has been announced as the host of the 2023 Emmy Awards, which will be taking place in January 2024 after being delayed due to the strikes in Hollywood.

The show is airing on Fox this year and it looks like the network is going to be pushing one of its new shows by having Anthony as the Emmys host.

Anthony is set to host Fox’s new game show We Are Family, which premieres on January 3.

“After Anthony hosted our upcoming show We Are Family, we knew he’d be a natural fit for a star-studded, anticipatory night like the Emmys,” said Fox Entertainment unscripted programming prexy Allison Wallach. “Anthony’s known for his humor, heart and spontaneity, so he’s sure to give audiences in the theater and at home a night they’ll never forget.”

Head inside to read what Anthony Anderson said in a statement…

Anthony said in a statement, “With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honoring ourselves. And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards. When Fox asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television.”

The 75th Emmy Awards will air on Monday, January 15 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Fox.

