Hilary Duff Does Some Shopping in L.A. After Announcing Fourth Pregnancy

Hilary Duff is stepping out after sharing her exciting pregnancy news!

The 36-year-old How I Met Your Father actress dropped her car off at the valet as she arrived at the Century City Mall to do some shopping on Tuesday afternoon (December 12) in Los Angeles.

For her outing, Hilary wore a turtleneck sweater with black leather pants.

Hours earlier, Hilary announced that she’s expecting baby No. 4! This will be the third child for her and husband Matthew Koma.

Hilary and Matt, also 36, have been married since 2019, after beginning to date in 2017. They already share two daughters, Mae, 2, and Banks, 5, while Hilary shares her first child, 11-year-old son Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Over the summer, Hilary opened up about her group of famous mom friends.