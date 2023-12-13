Jenna Ortega Joins Tommy Lee Jones at LA Premiere of Their New Movie 'Finestkind'

Jenna Ortega stepped out in a sheer mini dress for the premiere of her new movie Finestkind held at Pacific Design Center on Tuesday (December 12) in West Hollywood.

The 21-year-old Wednesday star was joined on the carpet by her co-star Tommy Lee Jones at the event.

In the upcoming crime thriller, two brothers (Ben Foster and Toby Wallace) from opposite sides of the tracks are reunited as adults over one fateful summer. When desperate circumstances force them to strike a deal with a dangerous Boston crime syndicate, a young woman (Ortega) finds herself caught in the middle. Along the way, sacrifices must be made, and bonds between brothers, friends, and a father (Jones) and his son are put to the test.

Brian Helgeland wrote and directed the film, which was filmed in spring 2022.

Finestkind will be released THIS Friday (December 15) on Paramount+ – Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Jenna is wearing an Adeam look with Al Zain jewelry and Andrea Wazen shoes.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Jenna Ortega and Tommy Lee Jones at their premiere…