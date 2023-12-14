Andre Braugher's Cause of Death Confirmed After 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star's Passing at 61

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher sadly passed away at the age of 61 this week, and his cause of death has been confirmed.

If you didn’t see, the news of his death broke on Tuesday (December 12) and Andre‘s family has been asking fans to make donations to the Classical Theatre of Harlem in lieu of flowers. The late actor served on the board of the theatre.

Keep reading to find out about his cause of death…

Andre died after a battle with lung cancer, his publicist confirmed to the New York Times. He had been diagnosed just a few months ago. In 2014, he had told the New York Times Magazine that he was a former smoker but had quit some time ago.

Andre is survived by his wife Ami Brabson and their three children – John Wesley, Michael, and Isaiah. We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.