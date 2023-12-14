Top Stories
IMDb Reveals the 15 Most Popular Celebrities of 2023 &amp; the Number 1 Star Is an Internet Favorite

IMDb Reveals the 15 Most Popular Celebrities of 2023 & the Number 1 Star Is an Internet Favorite

Andre Braugher's Cause of Death Confirmed

Andre Braugher's Cause of Death Confirmed

Olivia Rodrigo &amp; Louis Partridge Confirm Dating Rumors With Passionate PDA

Olivia Rodrigo & Louis Partridge Confirm Dating Rumors With Passionate PDA

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady and More Stars Attend Fontainebleau Resort Grand Opening - See the Guestlist!

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady and More Stars Attend Fontainebleau Resort Grand Opening - See the Guestlist!

Thu, 14 December 2023 at 2:25 pm

Andre Braugher's Cause of Death Confirmed After 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star's Passing at 61

Andre Braugher's Cause of Death Confirmed After 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star's Passing at 61

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher sadly passed away at the age of 61 this week, and his cause of death has been confirmed.

If you didn’t see, the news of his death broke on Tuesday (December 12) and Andre‘s family has been asking fans to make donations to the Classical Theatre of Harlem in lieu of flowers. The late actor served on the board of the theatre.

Keep reading to find out about his cause of death…

Andre died after a battle with lung cancer, his publicist confirmed to the New York Times. He had been diagnosed just a few months ago. In 2014, he had told the New York Times Magazine that he was a former smoker but had quit some time ago.

Andre is survived by his wife Ami Brabson and their three children – John Wesley, Michael, and Isaiah. We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andre Braugher

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images