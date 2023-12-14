Eddie Murphy Returns as Detective Axel Foley in 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Eddie Murphy reprises another one of his beloved roles!

It has been nearly 30 years since Beverly Hills Cop III and the 62-year-old actor and comedian is back as Axel Foley for the upcoming fourth installment, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which will be debuting on Netflix.

“Eddie‘s such an incredible artist. He can do drama, he can do comedy – he can do anything. And he’s the same Axel Foley. He’s still on the streets. He’s still doing what he does. Obviously with age you get wiser. But he still has the twinkle in his eye,” producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared in a statement.

Here’s a synopsis: Detective Axel Foley (Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner and old pals Billy Rosewood and John Taggart to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

Also reprising their roles are Judge Reinhold as Billy Rosewood and John Ashton as John Taggart. Joining the cast are Taylour Paige as Axel’s daughter and Joseph Gordon Levitt as his new partner, as well as Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot and Kevin Bacon.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will be released in summer 2024 on Netflix.