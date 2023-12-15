Is Meghan Ory Single or Married? Meet Her Husband, Who Is Also an Actor!

Meghan Ory stars as Bonnie in the new Hallmark Channel movie The Secret Gift of Christmas and it’s time to learn more about her!

The 41-year-old actress is best known for her work in the CBS series Intelligence and for playing Red Riding Hood in the ABC series Once Upon a Time.

Meghan has appeared in many projects for Hallmark Channel and now she’s back on the network!

So, who is Meghan‘s husband?

She has been married to actor John Reardon since 2008 and they met while working together on the 2006 mini-series Merlin’s Apprentice. Most recently, they worked together again on a couple episodes of John‘s series Hudson & Rex, which airs on the Canadian network Citytv.

Meghan and John are the parents of three children!

