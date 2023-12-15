Top Stories
Alan Ritchson Gets Wife Catherine's Support at Multiple 'Reacher' Season 2 Events

Alan Ritchson Gets Wife Catherine's Support at Multiple 'Reacher' Season 2 Events

Alan Ritchson has the loving support of his wife Catherine while promoting season two of Reacher!

The 41-year-old actor was joined by Catherine on the red carpet for the season premiere event on Wednesday (December 13) at the Culver Theater in Los Angeles.

Alan posed for photos with co-stars Serinda Swan and Shaun Sipos at the premiere.

That same night, Alan changed into another outfit and brought Catherine along to attend the Winter Wonderland party hosted by Amazon Freevee and Prime Video.

On Thursday night, Alan and Catherine traveled to Las Vegas for Thursday Night Football, where they were met by a larger-than-life action figure of his Reacher character.

Alan and Catherine have been married since 2006 and they share three children.

The first three episodes of season two of Reacher are now streaming on Prime Video!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alan Ritchson, Catherine Ritchson, Reacher, Serinda Swan, Shaun Sipos

