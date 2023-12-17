Top Stories
Adele Joins Boyfriend Rich Paul for His Star-Studded Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Jacob Elordi Will Make His Hosting Debut on 'Saturday Night Live' Alongside Musical Guest...

America Ferrera Reunites With 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Stars

Colin Jost Drags Wife Scarlett Johansson During 'SNL' Joke Swap With Michael Che

Sun, 17 December 2023 at 8:59 pm

'SEAL Team' 7th & Final Season Cast - 5 Stars Confirmed to Return, 2 Stars Join the Cast & 1 Exits Series

'SEAL Team' 7th & Final Season Cast - 5 Stars Confirmed to Return, 2 Stars Join the Cast & 1 Exits Series

The cast of the upcoming seventh and final season of SEAL Team is shaping up!

The Paramount+ original series, formerly on CBS, will return for one more time in 2024, with production currently taking place.

The show follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.

SEAL Team is one of many Paramount+ shows that were announced to be canceled or ending in 2023.

Ahead of the series’ upcoming final season, we’re taking a look at all of the cast who will be returning, who is not coming back and who will be new to the cast for the final episodes.

Keep reading to find out which stars will be back for SEAL Team season seven…

