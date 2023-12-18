George Clooney Reveals the One Role He Refuses to Ever Play Again

George Clooney is looking back at his movie career.

While attending the premiere of his latest directorial venture The Boys in the Boat, the 62-year-old two-time Oscar-winning actor revealed the one movie role he refuses to ever play again.

Keep reading to find out more…

When asked if he would play Batman again, George told Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t think there are enough drugs in the world for me to go back again.”

George first played The Caped Crusader in the 1997 film Batman & Robin and unexpectedly reprised the role for a brief cameo in 2023′s The Flash.

Also in his interview with ET, George joked that he only played Batman again in The Flash because he assumed fans were dying to see him again.

“I thought there was such a clamor for me to come back as Batman, as you know. There was a clamor,” George said. “I actually said, ‘Where are my rubber nipples?’ And they were like, ‘Can we do it without the rubber nipples?’ I was like, ‘Well, it’s not really my Batman, is it?’”

George also recently teased another Ocean’s movie!