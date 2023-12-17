George Clooney Talks Possible 'Ocean's Eleven' Return, Reveals Future Franchise Plans

George Clooney is hinting at a possible Ocean’s Eleven reunion movie!

The 62-year-old actor starred as Danny Ocean in Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, alongside the likes of Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts.

Another film, Ocean’s 8, released in 2018 which centered on an all female team, and there’s a new prequel movie in the works!

During a recent interview, George talked about potentially playing Danny Ocean again in another film.

Check out what he said inside…

“We have a really good script for another Oceans now, so we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script,” he told Uproxx.

George did clarify that it may look a little different than the first trilogy, and less like an Ocean’s 14.

“Well … I don’t want to call it that… I mean, the idea is kind of like Going In Style,” he said, referring to the 1979 movie, which had a 2017 remake starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin.

In the films, the lifelong trio of friends come out of retirement to pull off another heist job. Check out the trailer here…

If you missed it, find out how George reacted to rumors of the leads cast in the upcoming Ocean’s prequel movie playing his character’s parents.

In other movie news, George will be starring alongside Adam Sandler in a new movie from Noah Baumbach for Netflix. Get the scoop here!