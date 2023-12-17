Top Stories
Sun, 17 December 2023 at 7:21 pm

Sydney Sweeney & Fiancé Jonathan Davino Head Back to Sydney After 'Anyone But You' Press Tour

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino are taking off!

The Euphoria star and the entrepreneur were spotted on Saturday (December 16) at LAX before their flight. Sydney and Jonathan were all smiles as they waited to board their plane.

On Sunday (December 17), the couple was spotted after they touched down in Sydney, Australia!

Sydney returned to the country after shooting her upcoming film Eden in Gold Coast earlier this month.

If you weren’t aware, Sydney and Jonathan got engaged in March 2022. The White Lotus actress recently revealed if they’ve started planning their wedding yet!

In other news, Sydney has been promoting her new movie, Anyone But You, in which she stars opposite Glen Powell!

Sydney talked about a moment she thought she might die while filming the rom-com!

Browse through the gallery for 40+ photos of Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino jetting off to Australia…
