How to Watch 'Hunger Games' Prequel at Home - Digital Release Date & Download Links Revealed for 'Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is coming to digital!

The Hunger Games prequel opened it theaters on November 17 and has made over $145 million domestically and around $290 million worldwide.

Director Francis Lawrence‘s film, based on the novel by Suzanne Collins, stars Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andres Rivera, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, and Jason Schwartzman.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will soon be available to purchase, just in time for the holiday season!

Keep reading to find out more…

Audiences can buy the movie digitally starting on Tuesday (December 19). It will be available through Premium Video on Demand and Premium Electronic Sell-Through.

Purchasing options include Amazon and iTunes/Apple TV.

The prequel takes place 64 years before the main Hunger Games trilogy, focusing on a young Coriolanus Snow (Blyth) who mentors District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler) in the 10th Hunger Games.

While critics’ reactions were fairly mixed, the film has received plenty of praise from Hunger Games fanatics!

Watch the trailer here…

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.