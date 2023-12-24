Travis Kelce Reveals His Favorite Christmas Movies to Watch During the Holidays!

Travis Kelce loves to watch Christmas movies during the holiday season!

The 34-year-old NFL star has had quite the year! Travis started dating Taylor Swift back in September, and has been enjoying his 11th season with the Kansas City Chiefs coming off their Super Bowl victory.

Ahead of Christmas, Travis revealed his favorite holiday-inspired movie!

Keep reading to find out more…

During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, which he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis shared that his favorite Christmas film is 1983′s A Christmas Story.

“Damn, man, there are so many good ones,” he said. “I mean, A Christmas Story hits home. That’s the one that gives me the feels because it’s filmed in Cleveland.”

If you didn’t know, Travis was born in Westlake, Ohio, which is located just outside of Cleveland. He explained how A Christmas Story brings back childhood memories.

“Tower City as a kid, I remember going down that slide, I remember going into the mall area,” Travis added. “On top of that, just like the scene of the outside reminds me of a Cleveland Christmas, snowy Christmas. I just get the feels from that one.”

Travis also highlighted his love of comedies and revealed two more of his favorite Christmas flicks.

“I’m a comedy guy. I don’t like not-funny Christmas movies. So I’m probably going to say either Elf or Four Christmases.”

The brothers continued naming their favorite holiday movies. Travis named 2000′s How the Grinch Stole Christmas as “another good one.”

“Jim Carrey is just my favorite in everything, man,” he said.

Jason mentioned National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation as one of his top choices.

“God, Christmas Vacation. Man, we are forgetting all of the good ones!” he said.

Travis responded, “I love Chevy Chase, I just like Vegas Vacation so much more.”

They both expressed their appreciation for Home Alone as well.

“I love it, I love it. I can’t say anything bad about it. If you put it on, I’ll watch it right now,” Travis said. “But in terms of my favorites, I just like a little more comedy.”

If you missed it, Donna Kelce shared her family’s Christmas plans!